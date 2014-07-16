New Issue- Rentenbank adds $500 mln to 2021 bond

July 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 24, 2021
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.72
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total $1.0 billion when fungible
