New Issue- Alternatifbank prices $250 mln 2019 bond

July 16(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Alternatifbank AS

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date July 21, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.477

Yield 3.239 pct

Spread 143 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 153bp

Over the UST

Payment Date July 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML & Commerzbank

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

