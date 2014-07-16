FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Talanx prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Talanx prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Talanx AG Talanx Corp

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.143

Yield 2.584 pct

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 139.1bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date July 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and Natixis

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000TLX2102

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
