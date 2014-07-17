FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Helaba adds 500 mln euros to 2021 bond
July 17, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Helaba adds 500 mln euros to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2021

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 101.399

Yield 0.913 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Helaba, HSBC,

SOciete Generale CIB, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS1071847245

Temporary ISIN XS1090243509

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
