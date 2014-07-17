New Issue-NRW Bank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Guarantor German State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 100.257

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Dekabank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NWB16X8

