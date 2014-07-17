FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Westpac prices C$100 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date July 31, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.747

Reoffer yield 2.304 pct

Spread 36.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, Westpac Institutional Bank, ZKB, CIBC,

Danske, Daiwa, HSBC, NFB Securities UK, Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN XS1090369353

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

