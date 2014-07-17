New Issue- Westpac prices C$100 mln 2019 bond

July 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corporation
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date July 31, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.747
Reoffer yield 2.304 pct
Spread 36.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, Westpac Institutional Bank, ZKB, CIBC,
Danske, Daiwa, HSBC, NFB Securities UK, Rabobank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)