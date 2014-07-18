Hong Kong to launch HKD10 billion inflation-linked bond

July 18 (IFR) - The Hong Kong government today announced its fourth inflation-linked bond with a target size of HKD10bn (USD1.28bn).

Similar to previous issues, the latest offering of so-called iBonds will have a 3-year maturity, with interest to be paid semi-annually. Books are scheduled to open from July 23 to 31.

Bank of China and HSBC, which have the largest retail networks in the city, will lead the new deal, as they did in the previous deal. (Reporting By Nethelie Wong. Editing By Steve Garton)