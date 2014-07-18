New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Aareal Bank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2018

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 7 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 7 basis points

Payment Date July 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1TNDL0

