New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date August 29, 2022

Coupon 2.014 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.014 pct

Payment Date August 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000HSH4S51

