BUZZ-ITE Group Plc: Down on impact of Russia sanctions, airplane crash
July 18, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-ITE Group Plc: Down on impact of Russia sanctions, airplane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 - ** Shares in ITE Group Plc, an exhibitions organiser, slump as much as 6.7 percent among the top losers the FTSE 250.

** ITE, which organises exhibitions and conferences, gets 60 percent of its revenue from Russia, and less than 5 percent from Ukraine.

** “The EU and US are looking at sanctions and putting pressure on Russia. It is affecting the Russian economy. This accident, for want of a better word, in the Ukraine will increase that pressure,” N+1 SINGER analyst Johnathan Barrett told Reuters.

** The company was not immediately available for comment

** ITE said in an earnings statement on Tuesday that the political crisis in the region had hurt its Ukrainian business. (Reuters Messaging: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

