New Issue-Admiral Group prices 200 mln stg 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2014 / 2:47 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Admiral Group prices 200 mln stg 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Admiral Group Plc

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date July 25, 2024

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct Due 2023 Gilt

Payment Date July 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
