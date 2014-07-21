FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Credit Mutuel prices 300 mln euro 2019 FRN
July 21, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Credit Mutuel prices 300 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel Nord Europe France SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 30, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 72bp

Issue price 99.85

Reoffer price 99.85

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 75bp

Payment Date July 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

