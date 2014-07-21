FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Mobile says to have more than 500,000 4G base stations by end of 2014 -official microblog
July 21, 2014

China Mobile says to have more than 500,000 4G base stations by end of 2014 -official microblog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd, the world’s largest mobile carrier by subscribers, will have more than 500,000 4G base stations by the end of 2014, the company said on its official microblog on Monday.

China Mobile currently has 14 million subscribers on contracts for high-speed 4G mobile networks. These make up 2 percent of its total 791 million mobile customers. China Mobile plans to have 50 million 4G users by the end of the year.

China’s three state-owned wireless carriers this month agreed to jointly establish a base station company with a registered capital of 10 billion yuan ($1.61 billion). ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by David Goodman)

