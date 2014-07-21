New Issue-Halcyon Agri prices S$125 mln 2019 bond

July 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd
Issue Amount S$125 million
Maturity Date July 31, 2019
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.5 pct
Payment Date July 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
