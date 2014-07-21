New Issue-Halcyon Agri prices S$125 mln 2019 bond

July 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd

Issue Amount S$125 million

Maturity Date July 31, 2019

Coupon 6.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.5 pct

Payment Date July 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

