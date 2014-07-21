New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2024 bond

July 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 24, 2014
Coupon 1.8 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.8 pct
Payment Date July 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
