New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2024 bond

July 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 24, 2014

Coupon 1.8 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.8 pct

Payment Date July 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB2VH8

