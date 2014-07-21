New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank Actien Gesellschaft
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 29, 2019
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.917
Yield 0.642 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deka, DZ, HSBC, Nord/LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)