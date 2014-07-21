New Issue- Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank Actien Gesellschaft

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2019

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.917

Yield 0.642 pct

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deka, DZ, HSBC, Nord/LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000DHY4382

