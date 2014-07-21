FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- TD prices 1.75 bln euro 2019 bond
July 21, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- TD prices 1.75 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Guarantor TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2019

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.657

Yield 0.695 pct

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39bp

Over the OBL 169

Payment Date July 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan

& TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1091094448

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
