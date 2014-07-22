FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-EFSF prices 4.0 bln euro 2044 bond
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EFSF prices 4.0 bln euro 2044 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2044

Coupon 2.35 pct

Reoffer price 99.108

Reoffer yield 2.392

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.4bp

Over the 2.5 pct Due 2044 DBR

Payment Date July 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Isaunce programme

ISIN EU000A1G0DB8

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.