New Issue-EFSF prices 4.0 bln euro 2044 bond

July 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 29, 2044
Coupon 2.35 pct
Reoffer price 99.108
Reoffer yield 2.392
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 31.4bp
Over the 2.5 pct Due 2044 DBR
Payment Date July 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Isaunce programme
