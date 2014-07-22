New Issue-CBA prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

July 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date August 01, 2019
Coupon 5.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.916
Reoffer yield 5.144 pct
Payment Date August 01, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2- 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
