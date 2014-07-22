New Issue-CBA prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

July 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date August 01, 2019

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.916

Reoffer yield 5.144 pct

Payment Date August 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2- 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

