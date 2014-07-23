New Issue- Aareal Bank prices $65 mln 2026 bond

July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount $65 million

Maturity Date July 30, 2026

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.0 pct

Payment Date July 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1092160461

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)