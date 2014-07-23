New Issue- Gecina prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Gecina SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 30, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.317

Reoffer price 99.317

Yield 1.855 pct

Spread 92 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CM CIC, HSBC

NATIXIS & SG CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012059202

