New Issue- Gecina prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Gecina SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.317
Reoffer price 99.317
Yield 1.855 pct
Spread 92 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CM CIC, HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
