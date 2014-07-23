FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Royal Mail prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond
July 23, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Royal Mail prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Royal Mail Plc

Guarantor Royal Mail Group Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2024

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.482

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 128.8bp

Over the 1.5 pct Due 2024 DBR

Payment Date July 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1091654761

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
