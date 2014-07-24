New Issue-IADB prices A$350 mln 2020 bond

July 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount A$350 million

Maturity Date February 7, 2020

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 98.944

Reoffer price 98.944

Yield 3.4625 pct

Spread 21 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date August 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Nomura and TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500(Oz)-1

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under the issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN AU3CB0222867

