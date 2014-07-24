New Issue- Central Nippon prices $500 mln 2019 bond

July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Central Nippon Expressway Co Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date August 5, 2019
Coupon 2.17 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.17 pct
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date August 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Mitsubishi
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
