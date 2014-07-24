FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Central Nippon prices $500 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Central Nippon prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Central Nippon Expressway Co Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date August 5, 2019

Coupon 2.17 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.17 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Treasury

Payment Date August 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Mitsubishi

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS1090178259

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
