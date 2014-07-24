New Issue- Phoenix prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

July 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance B.V

Guarantor Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG

as parent guarantor

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 30, 2021

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.243

Reoffer yield 3.75 pct

Spread 279.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 311.3bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date July 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse & ING

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

