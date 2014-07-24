New Issue- Phoenix prices 300 mln euro 2021 bond

July 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance B.V
Guarantor Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co KG
as parent guarantor
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 30, 2021
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.243
Reoffer yield 3.75 pct
Spread 279.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 311.3bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
Payment Date July 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse & ING
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
