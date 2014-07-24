FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Logitech International SA: Vontobel upgrades after forecast raise
#Switzerland Market Report
July 24, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Logitech International SA: Vontobel upgrades after forecast raise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Swiss computer accessory maker’s U.S.-listed shares up 15.6 pct at $15.41

** Stock’s biggest intra-day gain in six months

** Vontobel upgrades to “buy”

** “Gross margin at 38.1 pct came in at an all-time record level... Although the gross margin will not remain at such a high level throughout the year, margins have clearly improved across several product categories,” - Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth

** Logitech raised full year adjusted operating profit forecast after better-than-expected Q1 results Wednesday

** Q1 sales in growth category, including PC Gaming, tablet and other accessories, and mobile speakers, up 17 pct. Mobile speakers sales more than doubles - CEO Bracken Darrell

** Stock among day’s biggest percentage movers

** Nearly 2.5 million shares changed hands by 12.44 ET, almost six times 10-day average volume

