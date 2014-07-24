FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Modern Land prices $125 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Modern Land prices $125 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Modern Land (China) Co Limited

Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date July 31, 2019

Coupon 12.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.101

Yield 13.0 pct

Payment Date July 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan,

Guotai Junan, Morgan Stanley & CLSA (a CITIC Securities Company)

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s) & B (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS1090957025

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
