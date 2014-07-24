New Issue- Modern Land prices $125 mln 2019 bond

July 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Modern Land (China) Co Limited
Guarantor Certain non-PRC subsidiaries of the Issuer
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date July 31, 2019
Coupon 12.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.101
Yield 13.0 pct
Payment Date July 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan,
Guotai Junan, Morgan Stanley & CLSA (a CITIC Securities Company)
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s) & B (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
