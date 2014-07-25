FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Lower printer sales hurt Xerox's revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp reported a 2 percent fall in second-quarter revenue, hurt by lower demand in its printing business.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $266 million, or 22 cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $271 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.29 billion from $5.39 billion a year earlier. Revenue from its printing business, which accounts for 40 percent of total revenue, fell 6 percent. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

