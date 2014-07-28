CORRECTED-New Issue-Nord LB prices 200 mln euro to 2022 FRN

(Correction to Change the issuer name in the headline from Mord LB to Nord LB)
July 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 29, 2022
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 15 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 15 basis points
Payment Date July 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) NLB
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
