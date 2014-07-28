FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-New Issue-Nord LB prices 200 mln euro to 2022 FRN
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 28, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-Nord LB prices 200 mln euro to 2022 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correction to Change the issuer name in the headline from Mord LB to Nord LB)

July 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2022

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 15 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 15 basis points

Payment Date July 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) NLB

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8DC0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.