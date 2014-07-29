FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ICBC Sydney prices a dual tranche deal
July 29, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-ICBC Sydney prices a dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of

China Ltd (Sydney Branch)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date August 11, 2017

Coupon 3.55 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.55 pct

Payment Date August 11, 2014

ISIN XS1093936570

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date August 11, 2017

Coupon 3.4 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.4 pct

Payment Date February 11, 2016

ISIN XS1093936141

****

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Bank of America Merill Lynch, Citi, ICBC and NAB

Ratings A1(Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
