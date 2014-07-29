New Issue-Olam International prices $300 mln 2020 bond

July 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Olam International Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date February 5, 2020

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.337

Reoffer price 99.337

Yield 4.638 pct

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date August 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1093915228

