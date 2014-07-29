New Issue- Sondrio prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banca Popolare di Sondrio
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 5, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.976
Yield 1.380 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.0bp
over the OBL 169
Payment Date August 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
