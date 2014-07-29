New Issue- Sondrio prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banca Popolare di Sondrio

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 5, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.976

Yield 1.380 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.0bp

over the OBL 169

Payment Date August 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN IT0005039711

