New Issue- BNG prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

July 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date August 8, 2019
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.844
Reoffer yield 4.786 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Rabobank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
