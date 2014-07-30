New Issue- BNG prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

July 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date August 8, 2019

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.844

Reoffer yield 4.786 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1094677587

