New Issue-CDB prices 500 mln Renminbi 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CDB prices 500 mln Renminbi 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower China Development Bank Corporation (CDB)

Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi

Maturity Date August 6, 2024

Coupon 4.35 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.35 pct

Payment Date August 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ABC International, Bank of China,

Barclays and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s) and AA (S&P)

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law Hong Kong

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
