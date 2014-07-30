New Issue-Casino prices 900 mln euro 2026 bond

July 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Casino Guichard Perrachon SA

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date August 5, 2026

Coupon 2.798 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.798 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 165.9bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date August 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, RBS, Goldman Sachs Interrnational,

JP Morgan, Mizuho, Samtander GBM and UBS

Ratings BBB (S&P) and BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012074284

