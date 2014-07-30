BUZZ-Pace Plc: Down on CFO departure

July 30 (Reuters) - ** Shares in Pace Plc, a British set-top box maker shares, on track for worst day in about 4 months after CFO steps down.

** Pace shares down 7%, worst performers on the FTSE 250 .

** Liberum analysts said sudden departure of highly regarded CFO may suggest internal disagreements over strategy.

** The company’s customers include Sky Deutschland AG , AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and DirecTV .

** Pace expects full-year profit and cash flow to exceed previous guidance, driven by new product launches and contract wins.