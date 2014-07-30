FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Pace Plc: Down on CFO departure
#Hot Stocks
July 30, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Pace Plc: Down on CFO departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - ** Shares in Pace Plc, a British set-top box maker shares, on track for worst day in about 4 months after CFO steps down.

** Pace shares down 7%, worst performers on the FTSE 250 .

** Liberum analysts said sudden departure of highly regarded CFO may suggest internal disagreements over strategy.

** The company’s customers include Sky Deutschland AG , AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and DirecTV .

** Pace expects full-year profit and cash flow to exceed previous guidance, driven by new product launches and contract wins. (RM: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

