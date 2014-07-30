Snapchat in financing talks with Alibaba at $10 bln valuation-Bloomberg

July 30 (Reuters) - Snapchat, an app that lets users send messages that disappear after a few seconds, is in talks with investors, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, for financing that could value the company at $10 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The terms of the funding may change, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1kmrSvN)

Neither Snapchat nor Alibaba were immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)