CORRECTED-New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish Lira to 2021 bond
July 31, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-EIB adds 100 mln Turkish Lira to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Correction to change the Payment Date from June 18 to August 11)

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date September 18, 2021

Coupon 8.75 pct

Reoffer price 101.345

Payment Date August 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi and Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (Selling 1.575 pct and 0.3 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 200 million Turkish Lira

when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

