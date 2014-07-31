FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-ZKB adds 75 mln SFR to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 29, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 101.951

Spread 3.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Payment Date August 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0250774608

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
