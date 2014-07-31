New Issue- IBRD prices $1.75 bln 2016 bond

July 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Issue Amount $1.75 billion
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.861
Reoffer price 99.861
Yield 0.81 pct
Spread Minus 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
