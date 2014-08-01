FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2017 bond
August 1, 2014

New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 millio Turkish Lira

Maturity Date July 31, 2017

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 98.529

Reoffer price 97.3415

Yield 8.037 pct

Payment Date August 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 M&U and 1.1875 selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 235 million TRY when fungible

ISIN XS0956262033

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

