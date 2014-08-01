New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish Lira to 2017 bond

August 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 millio Turkish Lira
Maturity Date July 31, 2017
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 98.529
Reoffer price 97.3415
Yield 8.037 pct
Payment Date August 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 M&U and 1.1875 selling)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 235 million TRY when fungible
