BUZZ-Direct Line: special dividend ticks the boxes
#Credit Markets
August 4, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Direct Line: special dividend ticks the boxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Direct Line one of two Stoxx 600 stocks hitting a 52-week high in an otherwise sluggish market.

** Stock gets an upgrade from Credit Suisse as good results are bolstered by a special dividend that broker says could become a regular feature.

** CS is latest in brokers upping estimates on the stock. The mean EPS for 2014 is up 1.4% over the past month with 5 analysts raising forecasts over that period, per StarMine.

** Stock has responded and is up 9%.

** Insurer earnings on the radar in Europe this week.

** Meanwhile CS also upgrades Generali to a “neutral” from “underperform” on valuation.

RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

