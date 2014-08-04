FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
August 4, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 31, 2019

Coupon 1.3 pct

Issue price 99.975

Reoffer price 99.975

Yield 0.655 pct

Payment Date August 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BremLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Bremen

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL3231

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

