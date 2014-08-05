FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresnillo profit falls on weak silver and gold prices
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 5, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Fresnillo profit falls on weak silver and gold prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mexican miner Fresnillo Plc reported a 10 percent decline in first-half attributable profit, due mainly to lower silver and gold prices.

Fresnillo, which operates six mines in Mexico, said attributable profit fell to $130.1 million in the six months ended June 30 from $144.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 27 percent to $677.1 million.

Fresnillo maintained its 2014 production guidance at 43 million silver ounces and 450,000 attributable gold ounces. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.