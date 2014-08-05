Fresnillo profit falls on weak silver and gold prices

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mexican miner Fresnillo Plc reported a 10 percent decline in first-half attributable profit, due mainly to lower silver and gold prices.

Fresnillo, which operates six mines in Mexico, said attributable profit fell to $130.1 million in the six months ended June 30 from $144.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 27 percent to $677.1 million.

Fresnillo maintained its 2014 production guidance at 43 million silver ounces and 450,000 attributable gold ounces. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)