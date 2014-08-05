New Issue-BNG adds 125 mln Swiss francs to 2024 bond

August 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 30, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 104.316
Reoffer price 103.566
Yield 0.864 pct
Spread Through 5.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 375 million Swiss francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0251153778
Original ISIN CH0241528741
