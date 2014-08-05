New Issue- Westpac prices 200 mln sfr 2020 bond

Aug 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Westpac New Zealand Ltd

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 2, 2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.148

Reoffer price 99.684

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0245865883

