New Issue- Westpac prices 200 mln sfr 2020 bond

Aug 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Westpac New Zealand Ltd
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 2, 2020
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.148
Reoffer price 99.684
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)