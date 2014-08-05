New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2018 bond

August 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date August 8, 2018

Coupon 0.7 pct

Issue price 99.85

Reoffer price 99.85

Yield 0.74 pct

Payment Date August 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8DH9

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)