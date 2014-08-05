New Issue- BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2029 bond

Aug 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 10, 2029

Coupon 2.2 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.2 pct

Payment Date September 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2VU1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)