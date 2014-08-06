FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank adds 425 mln rand to 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank adds 425 mln rand to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 425 million rand

Maturity Date May 23, 2022

Coupon 8.25 pct

Issue price 99.845

Payment Date August 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand when fungible

ISIN XS1069178173

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
