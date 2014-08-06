New Issue-Mercedez Benz prices A$100 mln 2017 bond

August 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Mercedes-Benz-Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount A$100
Maturity Date August 18, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.789
Yield 3.45 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date August 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
