New Issue-Mercedez Benz prices A$100 mln 2017 bond

August 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Mercedes-Benz-Australia/Pacific Pty Ltd

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount A$100

Maturity Date August 18, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.789

Yield 3.45 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date August 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1097894023

